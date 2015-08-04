FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aetna CFO says expects 2015 medical cost trend at low end
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Aetna CFO says expects 2015 medical cost trend at low end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said on Tuesday that the health insurer expects 2015 medical cost trend to increase at the low end of a range of 6 percent to 7 percent.

The trend reflects spending on medical services like doctor visits and hospitals.

Guertin also reaffirmed that the company expects to close its $37 billion Humana Inc acquisition in the second half of 2016. Investors have reacted skeptically to the deal as they worry that the combination of the two Medicare Advantage providers will run into resistance from regulators. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.