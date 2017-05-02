Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
NEW YORK May 2 Aetna Inc Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said on Tuesday that member medical costs are running higher than anticipated in the company's individual plans sold on exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act.
Guertin, speaking on a conference call with analysts after the company announced a first-quarter loss, did not say if Aetna would pull out of the three states where it sells these plans next year but said that the insurer anticipated moving to a smaller individual footprint. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.