NEW YORK May 2 Aetna Inc Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said on Tuesday that member medical costs are running higher than anticipated in the company's individual plans sold on exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act.

Guertin, speaking on a conference call with analysts after the company announced a first-quarter loss, did not say if Aetna would pull out of the three states where it sells these plans next year but said that the insurer anticipated moving to a smaller individual footprint. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)