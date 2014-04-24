FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aetna CFO says spent $30 mln on Sovaldi in Q1, as expected
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Aetna CFO says spent $30 mln on Sovaldi in Q1, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc. spent about $30 million during the first quarter on Sovaldi, the pricey new hepatitis C treatment from Gilead Sciences Inc., Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said on Thursday during a conference call with investors.

Guertin said the costs were in line with the company’s expectations. Most of it was in its commercial business and in Medicare Part D, the government program in which private insurers manage drug benefits.

Medicaid-related Sovaldi costs accounted for the smallest portion of that $30 million, he said, as some states continue to develop policies on the drug and because some states where it operates do not use private insurance to pay for any pharmaceutical benefits. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.