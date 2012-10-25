FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aetna reports higher quarterly profits, raises outlook
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 10:15 AM / 5 years ago

Aetna reports higher quarterly profits, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc., the third-largest U.S. health insurer, reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as it reached its 2012 goal of 18.2 million members ahead of schedule and kept costs down.

Aetna said it now expected a 2012 profit of $5.10 per share. It previously had forecast $5.00 to $5.10.

The company said third-quarter earnings had risen to $499.2 million, or $1.47 per share, from $490.4 million, or $1.30 per share a year earlier. Revenue increased to $8.9 billion from $8.4 billion, in line with expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.