FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Aetna profit falls as company takes settlement charge
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Aetna profit falls as company takes settlement charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-earlier per-share net income to $1.02 from 97 cents)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc said on Thursday that fourth-quarter earnings had fallen sharply as it took charges for settling litigation and costs rose in parts of its employer-based insurance business.

Aetna said net income had declined to $190.1 million, or 56 cents per share, from $372.6 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 94 cents per share.

The health insurer affirmed its outlook for a 2013 profit of at least $5.40 a share. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.