Aetna second-quarter profit rises after Coventry acquisition
July 30, 2013

Aetna second-quarter profit rises after Coventry acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc on Tuesday reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue, helped by its acquisition of Coventry Health Care and by medical costs that remained low.

Aetna said net income rose to $536 million, or $1.49 per share, from $457.6 million, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

For the year, the company said it expected operating earnings of $5.80 to $5.90 per share.

Analysts on average were forecasting a 2013 profit of $5.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

