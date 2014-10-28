FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Aetna third quarter profit rose, helped by Coventry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc, the third largest U.S. health insurer, said on Tuesday that third-quarter profit rose, helped by strength in its government healthcare plan management business which it beefed up last year with the purchase of Coventry Healthcare.

The company reported net income of $594.5 million, or $1.67 per share, up from $518.6 million, or $1.38 per share a year earlier.

Aetna raised its profit expectation for the year to a range of $6.60 to $6.70 from a previous projection of $6.45 to $6.60 per share.

Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by W Simon

