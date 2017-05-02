Aetna Inc reported a quarterly net loss
on Tuesday related to costs from its failed acquisition of
Humana Inc and said it will cut exposure to money-losing
Obamacare coverage in 2018.
Like other U.S.-based health insurers including Anthem Inc
and Molina Healthcare Corp, Aetna faces
deadlines to file 2018 plans but is uncertain about components
of premium rates such as the continuation of government
subsidies and the mandate for Americans to have insurance.
President Donald Trump has vowed to repeal and replace the
Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, although Republican
lawmakers have not agreed on how to do so. Insurers are weighing
unresolved issues such as a costly health insurance tax in 2018
and the loss of significant government subsidies as soon as this
year.
"We continue to evaluate our footprint with a view towards
significantly reducing our exposure to individual commercial
products in 2018," Aetna Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin
said during a conference call.
In an interview, Guertin explained that the company is
making decisions about the three remaining states where it sells
these plans based on the current situation.
Aetna, which has 255,000 customers in individual plans that
comply with Obamacare, said customer medical costs were high and
recorded a $110 million premium deficiency reserve in the first
quarter for future losses.
The company said its first-quarter net loss was $381
million, or $1.11 per share, compared with a profit of $737
million, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.
That reflected a more than $1 billion termination fee for
walking away from Humana in January after a federal judge backed
the U.S. Justice Department's decision to block the deal on
antitrust grounds.
Aetna said that even without Humana, it will grow its
Medicare government business for elderly people and that it is
pursuing contracts in the Medicaid program for the poor.
Excluding one-time costs, the company reported a
better-than-expected $2.71 per share, above analysts' average
estimate of $2.37, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Aetna shares were up 1.6 percent, or $2.21, at $139.02.
Leerink analyst Ana Gupte said the shares had already risen
in recent weeks after UnitedHealth Group Inc and Anthem
Inc reported earnings, capping today's gains.
Aetna raised its forecast for 2017 adjusted earnings to
$8.80-$9.00 per share from at least $8.55 per share, but Gupte
said that while the forecast for this year was strong Aetna's
medium-term outlook was weak compared to rivals.
"They don't have any really exciting growth platform," she
said.
(Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)