April 30 (Reuters) - Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday that first-quarter earnings fell due to costs from buying Coventry Health Care, but it projected an increase in medical customers and profit for 2013 due to operating improvements.

Aetna said net income was $490.1 million, or $1.48 per share, compared with $511 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.