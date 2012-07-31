FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aetna profit beats estimates, raises full-year forecast
July 31, 2012

Aetna profit beats estimates, raises full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc’s quarterly profit topped analysts’ estimates, helped by higher premiums from its Medicare and commercial healthcare businesses, and the health insurer raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The No. 3 U.S. health insurer said second-quarter net income had fallen to $457.6 million, or $1.32 per share, from $536.7 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Operating earnings for the quarter was $1.31 per share, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting $1.25 per share.

