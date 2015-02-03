FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Aetna's profit falls as expenses rise
February 3, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Health insurer Aetna's profit falls as expenses rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Health insurer Aetna Inc’s net income fell 37 percent in the fourth quarter as investment spending rose and expenses related to healthcare reforms increased.

The third-largest U.S. health insurer’s net profit fell to $232 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $368.9 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Net income includes charges of 57 cents per share.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $14.8 billion. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

