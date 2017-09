April 28 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc, the third-largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 16.8 percent rise in first-quarter profit as it added 122,000 more members compared with the fourth quarter.

Net profit attributable to Aetna rose to $777.5 million, or $2.20 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $665.5 million, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $15.09 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)