Health insurer Aetna's quarterly profit surges 52 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Health insurer Aetna Inc reported a 52 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by lower health care costs and strong performance in its businesses.

Republican lawmakers have vowed to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, but have not agreed on how to do so, creating uncertainty about how the program will be run and whether it will be fully funded.

Net profit rose to $1.20 billion, or $3.60 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $791 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

The No. 3 U.S. health insurer said total revenue fell to $15.52 billion from $15.95 billion.