FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aetna to sell Missouri Medicaid as part of Coventry deal
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Aetna to sell Missouri Medicaid as part of Coventry deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its Missouri Medicaid business to WellCare Health Plans Inc as part of its purchase of Coventry Health Care Inc because their combined Missouri businesses had exceeded Medicaid membership limits.

Aetna said in August that it planned to buy Coventry for about $5.6 billion to expand its Medicaid government health insurance business for the poor and disabled.

The deal, which it expects to complete in mid-2013, has been under review by U.S. antitrust regulators.

Aetna said that Missouri Care provides managed care to more than 100,000 members. It said that Coventry’s business in Missouri, HealthCare USA, has 250,000 members.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.