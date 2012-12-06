UPDATE 1-Afferro says in talks for possible sale

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Afferro Mining Inc said on Thursday it was in talks with several parties that could result in a strategic investment or sale of the company, sending its shares up as much as 22 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The Cameroon-focused iron ore explorer, which is also listed in Toronto, said it would provide further updates in due course.

The company’s owns the Nkout, Ntem and Akonolinga iron ore projects and also holds a 70 percent interest in the Ngoa project, all based in Cameroon.

Shares in the company were up 16.5 percent at 77.5 pence at 1043 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.