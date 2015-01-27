FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group says for Q4 earnings per share were $3.02
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 27, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group says for Q4 earnings per share were $3.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add company name ‘Affiliated Managers Group’ in headline)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Jan 27 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc : * Quarterly Revenue of $641.2 MLN VS. $594.0 MLN * For Q4 2014, economic earnings per share were $3.55; diluted earnings per share for q4 2014 were $3.02 * Aggregate aum of AMG’s affiliated investment management firms were approximately $626 billion at december 31, 2014 * Q4 earnings per share view $3.45, revenue view $661.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.