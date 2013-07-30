FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Affiliated Managers profit rises on higher fund inflows
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 4 years

Affiliated Managers profit rises on higher fund inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Asset manager Affiliated Managers Group Inc’s second-quarter profit more than doubled as the inflows of new client money increased.

Net profit rose to $134.2 million, or $1.18 cents per share, from $60.9 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an economic basis, the company earned $2.18 per share while analysts expected $2.10, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Economic net income (ENI) after taxes is a measure of profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market value of the company’s funds.

Total assets under management rose to $469.48 billion as of June 30 from $462.53 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.