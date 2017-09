Oct 22 (Reuters) - Affine RE SA :

* Says 9-months total revenue is 49.0 million euros versus 46.7 million euros last year

* Confirms it intends to propose 1 euro dividend per share for FY 2014 Source text: bit.ly/10nOao6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)