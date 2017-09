Sept 9 (Reuters) - Affine RE SA :

* H1 net loss of 6.4 million euros versus loss of 0.2 million euros in H1 2013

* H1 gross rental income 22.5 million euros versus 19.5 million euros in H1 2013