Germany's Mann + Hummel agrees to buy U.S. firm Affinia
August 17, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Mann + Hummel agrees to buy U.S. firm Affinia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - German car parts maker Mann + Hummel is buying Affinia, the American company said in a statement on Monday, confirming the third example of a German business acquiring a U.S. counterpart over the past year.

Affinia said its Latin American operations were excluded from the deal.

The price to be paid by Mann + Hummel was $513.1 million. The owners of Affinia will also get proceeds from the sale of its Latin American operations.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Keith Weir

