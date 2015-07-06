FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Affinity appoints advisers for G8 takeover bid
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2015 / 12:26 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Affinity appoints advisers for G8 takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - Affinity Education on Monday said it has appointed advisers to help its board assess a takeover offer from Australia’s largest listed childcare centre operator, G8 Education Ltd.

G8 Education last week launched a takeover bid for Affinity, offering one fully paid ordinary share in G8 for every 4.61 held in Affinity, valuing the latter at A$162 million ($121.40 million) or 70 cents a share at the close of July 2.

Affinity had been in takeover talks with G8 since April and had asked G8 to revise an informal offer, Affinity said in a letter to its shareholders. G8 instead purchased over 46 million Affinity shares in off-market deals last week before proposing a formal takeover bid.

Affinity will raise its concerns with the markets watchdog, it said, while advising its shareholders to not take any action on G8’s bid. ($1 = 1.3344 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.