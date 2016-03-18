FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Affymetrix executives offer to buy company; challenge ThermoFisher
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 4:28 PM / a year ago

Former Affymetrix executives offer to buy company; challenge ThermoFisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - A group of former Affymetrix Inc executives offered to buy the gene testing and analysis company for about $1.5 billion, looking to trump a deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The all-cash $16.10 per share offer represents a 14.8 percent premium to Affymetrix stock’s close on Thursday.

In January, Thermo Fisher, the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, agreed to buy Affymetrix for $1.3 billion in cash. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.