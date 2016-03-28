FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Affymetrix backs Thermo Fisher deal
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Affymetrix backs Thermo Fisher deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Gene sequencing products maker Affymetrix Inc said on Monday that a raised offer from its former executives does not constitute a superior proposal and backed its deal to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Affymetrix said a special meeting of stockholders will take place as scheduled on March 31.

The company delayed a shareholder meeting to vote on Thermo Fisher’s offer to acquire the company for $14 per share, after it said a sweetened offer of $17 per share from its former executives could lead to a superior proposal. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.