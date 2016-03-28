Affymetrix backs Thermo Fisher deal

March 28 (Reuters) - Gene sequencing products maker Affymetrix Inc said on Monday that a raised offer from its former executives does not constitute a superior proposal and backed its deal to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Affymetrix said a special meeting of stockholders will take place as scheduled on March 31.

The company delayed a shareholder meeting to vote on Thermo Fisher’s offer to acquire the company for $14 per share, after it said a sweetened offer of $17 per share from its former executives could lead to a superior proposal. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)