Affymetrix says raised Origin offer could lead to superior proposal
March 23, 2016 / 1:45 PM / in 2 years

Affymetrix says raised Origin offer could lead to superior proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Gene testing provider Affymetrix Inc , which has agreed to be bought by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, said on Wednesday that a sweetened bid from a group of former executives could lead to a superior proposal.

Affymetrix said it will adjourn a special shareholders meeting to vote on the Thermo Fisher offer to until March 31 from March 24.

Origin Technologies Corp LLC, owned by the group of former Affymetrix executives, on Tuesday sweetened its all-cash offer to $17 per share from $16.10. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

