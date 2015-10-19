FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. plane damaged by surface-to-air fire in eastern Afghanistan
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
October 19, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. plane damaged by surface-to-air fire in eastern Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A U.S. fighter aircraft came under fire while flying in eastern Afghanistan last week, a U.S. military official in the capital Kabul said on Monday.

The F-16 encountered “small arms fire” in the province of Paktia on Oct. 13, which hit the aircraft’s stabilizers and damaged one of its munitions.

“The pilot jettisoned two fuel tanks and three munitions before safely returning to base,” the official said, adding that the pilot was uninjured.

He declined to say at what altitude the plane had been flying or where it took off and landed.

A Taliban spokesman had claimed its fighters shot an enemy plane down in eastern Afghanistan on Oct. 13. NATO said at the time there was “no operational reporting to support those claims”.

It was the third safety incident involving coalition military aircraft in Afghanistan this month.

On Oct.2, a U.S. military transport plane crashed after take-off, killing 11 personnel of NATO’s international mission in Afghanistan, Resolute Support, in what officials described as an accident.

On Oct. 11, five members of Resolute Support were killed and five injured when a British military helicopter crashed in a “non-hostile” incident in the capital Kabul.

Reporting by Krista Mahr; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.