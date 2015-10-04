U.S. military promises to get facts on Afghan incident

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter pledged on Sunday a full, transparent investigation into whether the U.S. military could be linked to the destruction of an Afghan hospital run by aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres that killed 22 people.

But Carter cautioned that the situation on the ground was confused and cautioned it would take time to gather the facts in the Afghan city of Kunduz.

“We do know that American air assets ... were engaged in the Kunduz vicinity, and we do know that the structures that -- you see in the news -- were destroyed,” Carter told reporters traveling with him shortly before landing in Spain.

“I just can’t tell you what the connection is at this time.” (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Walsh)