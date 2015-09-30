FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-led coalition forces fought Taliban in north Afghanistan
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 30, 2015 / 9:48 AM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition forces fought Taliban in north Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Special forces from the U.S.-led military coalition in Afghanistan fought insurgents early on Wednesday near the northern city of Kunduz, a spokesman said.

The forces were on a mission near the besieged Kunduz airport where hundreds of Afghan forces are based after retreating from the city, the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban since 2001.

“Coalition special forces advisers, while advising and assisting elements of the Afghan Security Forces, encountered an insurgent threat in the vicinity of the Kunduz airport at approximately 1 a.m., 30 September,” Col. Brian Tribus, a spokesman for the coalition, said.

“U.S. forces conducted an airstrike to eliminate the threat in Kunduz.”

Tribus would not say what nationality the special forces were, but when asked if the statement meant they had engaged in combat, he said “Yes.”

The rules of engagement for U.S. forces remaining in Afghanistan allow them to fight if they are threatened by insurgents.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.