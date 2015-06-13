FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taliban attack police post in Afghanistan killing 17
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
June 13, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Taliban attack police post in Afghanistan killing 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Dozens of Taliban insurgents attacked a police post in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, killing at least 17 policemen, police said on Saturday.

With U.S. forces no longer providing air support for their Afghan allies, Taliban fighters are attacking government positions in large numbers this year with the aim of taking and holding territory in remote parts of the country.

The late Friday attack took place in the Musa Qala district of Helmand where insurgents are active.

“The outpost came under fire from all directions that killed 17 policemen over hours of battle,” district police chief Mohammad Essa told Reuters by telephone.

Ten insurgents were killed, Essa said.

Poorly trained and ill-equipped, the police are the front line against the Taliban. Often stationed in remote outposts, they suffer far higher casualties than the better-equipped army.

Taliban are fighting to overthrow the U.S.-backed government and impose Islamist rule.

They have stepped up their attacks against Afghan forces since the departure of most foreign troops last year, especially in the past couple of months since warmer weather returned.

Reporting by Sarwar Amani; Writing by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.