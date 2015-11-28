FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bomber targets Afghan election official in Kabul - police
November 28, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Suicide bomber targets Afghan election official in Kabul - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber targeted a senior member of Afghanistan’s election commission during the morning rush hour in the capital Kabul on Saturday, killing his driver and wounding several passersby.

Abdul Rahman Rodwal, regional director at the country’s Independent Election Commission, survived the attack in the Shah Shaheed area of eastern Kabul, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility but Taliban insurgents who are fighting to topple the foreign-backed Kabul government frequently carry out suicide and roadside bombings across the country.

Saturday’s incident comes after a lull of more than a month in Taliban attacks in heavily-guarded Kabul following a series of bombings in the city in August.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
