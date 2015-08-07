FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bomber targets Kabul police academy, casualties reported
August 7, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Suicide bomber targets Kabul police academy, casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a police academy on Friday evening as cadets were returning, police said, hours after a truck bomb detonated near the city centre killing 15 and wounding hundreds.

The latest blast struck a crowded area near the academy’s entrance. “The bomber was wearing a police uniform and detonated his explosives among students who had just returned from a break,” a police official said.

The bomber had managed to place himself in the middle of a queue as students were waiting to be searched before entering the academy, the police official said.

A local television network said eight had been killed, quoting an ambulance official.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Janet Lawrence/Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
