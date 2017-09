KABUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A roadside bomb in east Afghanistan killed 18 people who were travelling to a wedding party by minibus, a local government official said on Sunday.

Five women were also wounded, he added.

“They were going to attend a wedding party when their minibus was hit by a roadside bomb... which killed 18 mostly females, including children,” said the governor’s spokesman, Shafiq Nang Safai.