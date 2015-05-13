Five-hour siege at guest house in Afghan capital ends

KABUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Authorities at the scene of a five-hour attack on a guest house in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday said the standoff between armed attackers and police was over.

The police chief of Kabul was expected to speak to reporters soon about casualties, details of which remained unclear.

An army commander said at least 16 people were rescued from the Park Plaza guest house in an area popular with foreigners and wealthy Afghans.

Police on the scene cited witnesses saying dozens had been trapped inside the guest house. (Reporting by Kay Johnson)