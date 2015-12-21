Suicide bomber kills five in attack on U.S.-Afghan patrol near Bagram -official

KABUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber on a motorbike attacked a joint U.S.-Afghan patrol near Bagram air base in Afghanistan on Monday, killing five soldiers and wounding six, Bagram District Governor Abdul Shukur Qudusi said.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility and said 19 soldiers had been killed and a number wounded.

NATO headquarters in Kabul confirmed there had been a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack near Bagram Air Base and said it was under investigation.