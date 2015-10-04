FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSF demands independent probe into Afghan hospital air strike that killed 22
October 4, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

MSF demands independent probe into Afghan hospital air strike that killed 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres on Sunday demanded that an independent international body investigate the air strike that hit an Afghan hospital, killing 22 people.

An official said the group could not rely on a U.S. military probe that has been launched into the destruction of the hospital during fighting in the northern city of Kunduz.

“Under the clear presumption that a war crime has been committed, MSF demands that a full and transparent investigation into the event be conducted by an independent international body,” MSF General Director Christopher Stokes said in a statement.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
