Aid group urges independent probe of Kunduz air strike incident
October 5, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Aid group urges independent probe of Kunduz air strike incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Doctors Without Borders on Monday called for a full investigation into the Kunduz air strike that killed 22 people at an Afghan hospital run by the aid group, citing discrepancies in U.S. and Afghan accounts of the incident.

The United States bears responsibility for the targets it hits, Christopher Stokes, general director for the group, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), said in a statement.

“Their description of the attack keeps changing - from collateral damage, to a tragic incident, to now attempting to pass responsibility to the Afghanistan government,” Stokes said.

“With such constant discrepancies in the U.S. and Afghan accounts of what happened, the need for a full transparent independent investigation is ever more critical,” he said after comments from the Pentagon earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

