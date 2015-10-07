FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSF calls for independent commission on Kunduz hospital attack
#Healthcare
October 7, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

MSF calls for independent commission on Kunduz hospital attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) called on Wednesday for an independent international fact-finding commission to be established to probe the deadly U.S. bombing of its hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan.

The medical charity said that the commission, which can be set up at the request of a single state under the Geneva Convention, would gather facts and evidence from the United States, NATO and Afghanistan. Only then would MSF decide whether to bring criminal charges for loss of life and damage, it said.

“If we let this go, we are basically giving a blank check to any countries at war,” MSF International President Joanne Liu told a news briefing in Geneva. “There is no commitment to an independent investigation yet.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)

