Afghan forces called for air strike in Kunduz -U.S. general

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Afghan forces called for U.S. air support while fighting the Taliban in Kunduz shortly before a hospital was struck, killing 22 people, the U.S. commander of international forces in Afghanistan said on Monday.

Campbell, who said the military will ensure transparency in investigating the incident, did not specify if the air strike had struck the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital.

“We have now learned that on Oct. 3 Afghan forces advised that they were taking fire from enemy positions and asked for air support from U.S. forces,” U.S. General John Campbell said in a briefing with reporters. “An air strike was then called to eliminate the Taliban threat and several civilians were accidentally struck.”

Campbell’s comments differed from the initial reports that indicated that U.S. forces were threatened and that the air strike was called on their behalf. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bill Trott)