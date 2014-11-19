FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loud explosion, gunfire heard in Kabul - residents, Reuters witnesses
November 19, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Loud explosion, gunfire heard in Kabul - residents, Reuters witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A loud explosion reverberated across the eastern part of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday evening followed by sporadic bursts of gunfire, residents and Reuters witnesses said.

“I can still hear gunfire,” said one Kabul resident, Ahmad Tameem. The target of the attack was not immediately clear.

Hashmat Stanekzai, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, confirmed an explosion had taken place in the Pule Charkhi area, saying a team of policemen had been deployed there to investigate.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Mirwais Harooni Writing by Maria Golovnina; editing by Ralph Boulton

