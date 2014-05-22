URGENT -China halts dollar transactions with most Afghan banks - c.bank

KABUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Chinese banks have halted dollar transactions with most Afghan commercial banks, the central bank governor said on Thursday, making it difficult for businesses to pay for imports with one of the Afghanistan’s biggest trading partners.

“China is a major country that was handling those bank transfers, and now they have told the banks they can’t do it,” governor Noorullah Delawari told Reuters.

The impact on business had been felt immediately, he said. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, Editing by Maria Golovnina and Angus MacSwan)