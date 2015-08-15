FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan police arrest five over public beating video
August 15, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Afghan police arrest five over public beating video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan police arrested five people near the northern town of Sar-e-Pul on Saturday after they were filmed beating a man and his daughter accused of robbery by a village fortune teller, the interior ministry said.

A video of the brutal public beating, which shows a man hitting a young woman repeatedly with a large stick while a crowd looks on, attracted wide attention on social media and local television.

The assault occurred earlier this month after a resident of Thughi village near Sar-e-Pul suffered a robbery and consulted a fortune teller to identify the culprit.

“The father and daughter were beaten by the village resident after a fortune teller accused them of robbery,” the interior ministry statement said.

In May, film of a young woman being beaten to death by a mob in Kabul after she was wrongly accused of burning a Koran caused global outrage and underlined the vulnerable position of many women in Afghanistan.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Tom Heneghan

