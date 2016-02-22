Suicide bomber kills 14 at Afghan clinic

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber on a motorcycle killed 14 people and wounded another 11 at a clinic in Parwan, north of the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, officials said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said was aimed at a local police commander. It said the civilian casualties were caused when police opened fire.

Wahid Sediqqi, a spokesman for the Parwan governor, said 14 people, including six police officers and eight civilians, were killed and 11 others wounded in the attack on the clinic.

The incident took place a day before representatives of Afghanistan, Pakistan, the United States and China were due to resume meetings in Kabul aimed at laying the ground for a resumption of peace talks with the Taliban.