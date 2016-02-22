FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bomber kills 14 at Afghan clinic
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
February 22, 2016 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Suicide bomber kills 14 at Afghan clinic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber on a motorcycle killed 14 people and wounded another 11 at a clinic in Parwan, north of the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, officials said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said was aimed at a local police commander. It said the civilian casualties were caused when police opened fire.

Wahid Sediqqi, a spokesman for the Parwan governor, said 14 people, including six police officers and eight civilians, were killed and 11 others wounded in the attack on the clinic.

The incident took place a day before representatives of Afghanistan, Pakistan, the United States and China were due to resume meetings in Kabul aimed at laying the ground for a resumption of peace talks with the Taliban.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni, writing by James Mackenzie, editng by Angus MacSwan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.