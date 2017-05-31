FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Injuries at German embassy in Kabul, Afghan personnel likely dead-Germany
May 31, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 3 months ago

Injuries at German embassy in Kabul, Afghan personnel likely dead-Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday that some people in the German embassy in Kabul had been injured in the powerful bomb explosion in the Afghan capital and Afghan security staff employed there were likely among the dead.

"There are also injured people in the German embassy but they are mostly lightly injured," Gabriel said in Berlin.

"Among the fatalities are most likely Afghan security personnel who were employed at the German embassy." (Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

