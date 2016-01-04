FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bomber blows himself up near Kabul airport - police
January 4, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Suicide bomber blows himself up near Kabul airport - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber in a car blew himself up close to a police checkpoint near Kabul airport on Monday but caused no other casualties, a police spokesman said.

The bomber was spotted by police as his car approached the checkpoint, prompting him to detonate his explosives, the spokesman said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The blast follows a series of attacks in the Afghan capital over recent days, including a suicide attack on a restaurant popular with foreigners and wealthy Afghans which killed a 12 year-old boy and a security guard.

The attacks have coincided with a new effort to restart peace talks with the Taliban after earlier meetings were broken off last July.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
