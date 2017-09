Members of Afghan Crisis Response Unit (CRU) arrive at the site of a Taliban attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Afghanistan December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

MADRID (Reuters) - A car bomb attack near the Spanish embassy in Kabul was not directed against the embassy itself but a nearby guest house, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Rajoy said that one Spanish policeman was injured in the attack and was being evacuated, and embassy staff were safe and unhurt.