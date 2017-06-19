By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, June 19
KABUL, June 19 An aircraft packed with 60 tons
of Afghan plants with medicinal uses marked the opening of the
first air cargo corridor between Afghanistan and India on
Monday.
The cargo, worth about $5 million dollars, was the first in
what officials from the two countries hope will be many flights
allowing Afghan and Indian companies to bypass Pakistan, which
strictly limits the shipment of goods by land between India and
Afghanistan and is often involved in border disputes with them.
"Our aim is to change Afghanistan to an exporter country,"
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said at a ceremony marking the
inaugural flight.
"As long as we are not an exporter country, then poverty and
instability will not be eliminated."
The cargo service aims to improve landlocked Afghanistan's
links to markets abroad and boost the growth prospects of its
agricultural and carpet industries while it battles a deadly
Taliban insurgency, Indian officials have said.
"We will continue to assist you in various ways as this
corridor expands and grows into a network of cargo flights as
per demand of the market," India's ambassador to Afghanistan,
Manpreet Vohra, told Ghani.
"There are bound to be some teething problems in any major
initiatives such as this but my embassy and my government is
committed to working together with your team to resolve all
issues that may pop up from time to time."
Afghanistan depends on the Pakistani port of Karachi for its
foreign trade. It is allowed to send a limited amount of goods
overland through Pakistan into India, but imports from India are
not allowed along this route.
Border crossings are often closed as Afghan and Pakistani
forces clash over the disputed border, and Afghan farmers have
complained of fruit and other produce rotting without other
options for shipping.
Next week, a second flight to India is scheduled to depart
from the southern city of Kandahar, carrying 40 tons of dried
fruit.
