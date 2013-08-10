FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Chinese murdered in Afghan capital, two missing-embassy
#Basic Materials
August 10, 2013 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

Three Chinese murdered in Afghan capital, two missing-embassy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Three Chinese citizens were found murdered in an apartment in Afghanistan’s capital and another two are missing, according to a statement issued by China’s embassy in Kabul carried on a Chinese state-run news agency.

The report said the three were killed on Thursday but did not say the whether the victims were men or women. It said the statement was issued by the embassy late on Friday.

The identity of the victims and motive for the killings were also unclear.

Afghan officials did not respond to calls on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Eid al-Fitr public holiday. The Chinese embassy also did not respond to repeated calls or email.

Pictures of the crime scene showed a cluttered double bed with pink pillows in a dingy room, with bare walls and very little furniture. The worn red carpet was also littered with items like clothes and what appeared to be a power cable.

The attack did not appear to be linked to the huge Aynak copper deposit in Logar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan’s largest foreign investment project run by a Chinese consortium.

In November, Afghanistan’s mining mister said about 150 Chinese workers had returned to the mine after earlier fleeing because of rockets attacks on the project. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Paul Tait)

