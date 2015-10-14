FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSF says global body asked to investigate U.S. bombing of Afghan hospital
October 14, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

MSF says global body asked to investigate U.S. bombing of Afghan hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Wednesday an international humanitarian commission has been formally asked to investigate the U.S. bombing of its hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, without saying who had requested it.

The medical charity, which says it cannot rely on U.S., NATO and Afghan internal investigations to examine the deadly strike, said that the Swiss-based International Humanitarian Fact-Finding Commission had been activated at the request of a state that it did not name.

“The IHFFC is now awaiting the agreement of the United States and Afghanistan governments to proceed,” MSF said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

