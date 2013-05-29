FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six foreign staff rescued from attack on Red Cross in Afghanistan
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 29, 2013 / 3:06 PM / in 4 years

Six foreign staff rescued from attack on Red Cross in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Six foreign staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Afghan city of Jalalabad were rescued by police on Wednesday from an insurgent attack and are safe, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the gates of the ICRC offices in Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, and a firefight was raging between two insurgents holed up in the building and Afghan security forces. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman, editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.