RPT-Afghans won't heed US sanctions on Iran firms - chamber

By Mirwais Harooni and Amie Ferris-Rotman

KABUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce said on Monday it would not heed any calls from the United States to halt some business conducted with neighbouring Iran, saying abiding by U.S. sanctions would stifle its already suffering economy.

A U.S. Treasury delegation met officials from the Afghan central bank, private banks and other private businesses last week in Kabul, and urged them to not conduct business with Iranian firms with Western sanctions, the Afghan Chamber of Commerce said.

“There hasn’t been a direct warning from the U.S ... but if an official request comes from the U.S. government I am sure the Afghan government will be clear in its quick reaction against it,” said the chamber’s vice chairman, Khan Jan Alokozai.

“If the U.S. makes us stop business with Iran, we will face an economic crisis,” he told Reuters.

Despite a shaky political relationship, impoverished Afghanistan relies heavily on its richer western neighbour for food, energy and other goods.

Trade with Iran is worth about $2 billion a year, including oil for 15 percent of Afghan needs. This could increase if foreign aid and spending falls off as expected with a 2014 deadline for Western countries to pull out most of their troops.

Three Iranian businesses operating in Afghanistan, or with Afghan interests, have U.S. sanctions on them: Aryan Bank, National Iranian Oil Company and the operator of Iran’s Bandar-Abbas port, through which passes a large volume of goods bound for Afghanistan.

Foreign firms doing business with sanctioned Iranian companies can themselves be hit with sanctions.

“UNPRECEDENTED PRESSURE”

U.S. Treasury official Luke Bronin, deputy assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes, said he spoke to Afghan officials last week about “the importance of using great care not to do business with Aryan Bank”.

Aryan Bank has branches in the capital, Kabul, and in Herat city in the west, capital of the province bordering Iran. Herat is emerging as an Afghan business success story, riding on the profits of business with Iran.

Iran maintains that U.S. and European Union sanctions aimed at squeezing its oil income to curb its nuclear programme are not affecting its energy exports.

But Bronin said Iran was looking outside its traditional centre of business to survive the crippling sanctions.

“Iran at this point is under unprecedented pressure and they are looking at all potential avenues of (sanction) evasion,” Bronin told reporters in Kabul.

“And that is one of reasons why we think it is so important to keep up the robust engagement that we have with the Afghan government and the strong cooperation we have,” he said.

Afghan Central Bank governor Noorullah Delawari said it had referred the issue of not doing business with Aryan Bank to the Foreign Ministry and Afghanistan’s Security Council.

“We are waiting for their guidance and their decision,” Delawari told Reuters. (Editing by Robert Birsel)