FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 52 missing, feared dead in Afghanistan landslide
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 28, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

At least 52 missing, feared dead in Afghanistan landslide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL, April 28 (Reuters) - At least 52 people are missing and feared dead following a landslide in a remote village in northeastern Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials in the province of Badakhshan, about 600 kilometres (373 miles) from the capital, Kabul, are arranging helicopters to fly to the village to rescue survivors, said provincial governor Shah Waliullah.

Most of the 52 people reported missing by the district police were women and children, said Lal Mohammad Ahmadzai, a spokesman for Badakhshan’s police chief.

“We have tasked our security forces to provide any kind of support they can to help victims,” Ahmadzai said by telephone.

The area hit by the landslide has no paved roads and heavy snow still covers the paths to the village, officials said.

Hundreds of Afghans died last May in landslides in the same province, which borders Tajikistan, leaving entire villages flattened. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.